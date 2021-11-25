DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.01

As on November 24, 2021, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.14% to $8.21. During the day, the stock rose to $8.28 and sunk to $7.92 before settling in for the price of $7.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBRG posted a 52-week range of $4.17-$8.69.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -51.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $485.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $469.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.87.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 300 employees. It has generated 3,533,126 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,859,531. The stock had 5.16 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5.45, operating margin was -40.07 and Pretax Margin of -200.09.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 11,000 shares at the rate of 8.17, making the entire transaction reach 89,870 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 224,626. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 12, Company’s 10% Owner bought 695,091 for 16.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,456,837. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,066,408 in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -109.24 while generating a return on equity of -35.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.36.

In the same vein, DBRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DigitalBridge Group Inc., DBRG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.55 million was better the volume of 3.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.83% that was higher than 35.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.