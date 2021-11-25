Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) last week performance was -12.67%

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) established initial surge of 3.42% at $7.86, as the Stock market unbolted on November 24, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $7.90 and sunk to $7.34 before settling in for the price of $7.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BFLY posted a 52-week range of $6.75-$29.13.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $196.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.20.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Butterfly Network Inc. industry. Butterfly Network Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 54.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 70,000 shares at the rate of 12.01, making the entire transaction reach 840,609 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 23, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 75,705 for 11.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 837,396. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 37.12.

In the same vein, BFLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Butterfly Network Inc., BFLY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.83 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.85% that was higher than 67.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.