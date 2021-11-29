CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is 5.81% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) flaunted slowness of -3.59% at $62.80, as the Stock market unbolted on November 26, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $63.60 and sunk to $62.03 before settling in for the price of $65.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CF posted a 52-week range of $36.21-$68.09.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -0.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.36.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3000 workers. It has generated 1,374,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 105,667. The stock had 16.27 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.22, operating margin was +15.23 and Pretax Margin of +11.23.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CF Industries Holdings Inc. industry. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 93.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s Director sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 65.98, making the entire transaction reach 131,969 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,586. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s VP and Corporate Controller sold 71,545 for 67.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,834,620. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,132 in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.99) by -$1.85. This company achieved a net margin of +7.69 while generating a return on equity of 10.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.80% and is forecasted to reach 8.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 62.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.54, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.88.

In the same vein, CF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.38, a figure that is expected to reach 1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CF Industries Holdings Inc., CF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.97% While, its Average True Range was 2.09.

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.11% that was higher than 35.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.