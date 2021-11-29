Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.21: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 26, 2021, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.44% to $2.00. During the day, the stock rose to $2.02 and sunk to $1.90 before settling in for the price of $2.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOFV posted a 52-week range of $1.17-$7.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -960.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $166.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.21.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 30 employees. It has generated 236,638 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,516,289. The stock had 9.19 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -460.75 and Pretax Margin of -643.53.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.20%, in contrast to 17.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s President and CEO bought 20,100 shares at the rate of 2.81, making the entire transaction reach 56,481 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,130,471. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s President and CEO bought 20,000 for 2.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,110,371 in total.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -640.76 while generating a return on equity of -33.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -960.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.65.

In the same vein, HOFV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, HOFV]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.69 million was inferior to the volume of 9.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.24% that was higher than 68.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.