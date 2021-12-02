No matter how cynical the overall market is Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) performance over the last week is recorded -10.64%

As on December 01, 2021, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) started slowly as it slid -11.27% to $1.26. During the day, the stock rose to $1.44 and sunk to $1.235 before settling in for the price of $1.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JG posted a 52-week range of $1.38-$11.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -103.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $120.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5565, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8904.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 697 employees. It has generated 120,295 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -57,410. The stock had 4.43 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.72, operating margin was -41.20 and Pretax Margin of -47.71.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Aurora Mobile Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.43%, in contrast to 18.50% institutional ownership.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -47.72 while generating a return on equity of -53.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aurora Mobile Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -103.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Mobile Limited (JG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02.

In the same vein, JG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aurora Mobile Limited, JG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.57 million was lower the volume of 1.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.1106.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.20% that was higher than 64.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.