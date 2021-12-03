Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) latest performance of 2.00% is not what was on cards

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) open the trading on December 02, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.00% to $15.82. During the day, the stock rose to $15.9799 and sunk to $15.30 before settling in for the price of $15.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTCF posted a 52-week range of $14.44-$27.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 962.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.35.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 500 employees. It has generated 296,984 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 134,498. The stock had 8.89 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.93, operating margin was +3.18 and Pretax Margin of +19.16.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.03%, in contrast to 17.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 15, this organization’s Director bought 250,000 shares at the rate of 10.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 257,471. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 15, Company’s President and CEO sold 800,000 for 10.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,266,210 in total.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +45.29 while generating a return on equity of 31.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 962.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.09.

In the same vein, TTCF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

[Tattooed Chef Inc., TTCF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.74% that was higher than 61.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.