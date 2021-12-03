UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.83

As on December 02, 2021, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.38% to $446.02. During the day, the stock rose to $447.885 and sunk to $439.219 before settling in for the price of $444.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNH posted a 52-week range of $320.35-$466.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $943.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $936.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $429.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $433.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $405.42.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 330000 employees. It has generated 779,215 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +8.71 and Pretax Margin of +8.07.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24, this organization’s Director sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 450.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,125,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,256,500. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Director sold 2,500 for 444.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,111,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,259,000 in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.41) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +5.99 while generating a return on equity of 25.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.90% and is forecasted to reach 21.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.66, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.12.

In the same vein, UNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.12, a figure that is expected to reach 5.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, UNH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.61 million was better the volume of 2.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.98% While, its Average True Range was 9.15.

Raw Stochastic average of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.75% that was higher than 20.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.