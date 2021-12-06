Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $503.34K

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) started the day on December 03, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.79% at $3.38. During the day, the stock rose to $3.55 and sunk to $3.2544 before settling in for the price of $3.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELYS posted a 52-week range of $2.69-$8.28.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 50.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.71.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 38 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 358,330 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -95,545. The stock had 24.69 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -7.06 and Pretax Margin of -24.23.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gambling Industry. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.20%, in contrast to 2.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.44, making the entire transaction reach 34,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,598,925. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s 10% Owner bought 55,000 for 3.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,588,925 in total.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -26.66 while generating a return on equity of -68.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.71.

In the same vein, ELYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.38 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.39% that was higher than 97.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.