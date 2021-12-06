The Western Union Company (WU) last month volatility was 3.24%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) open the trading on December 03, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.52% to $17.24. During the day, the stock rose to $17.37 and sunk to $16.87 before settling in for the price of $17.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WU posted a 52-week range of $15.69-$26.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $406.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $399.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.53.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11000 employees. It has generated 438,545 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.82, operating margin was +20.80 and Pretax Margin of +17.73.

The Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s President, Payments sold 1,239 shares at the rate of 22.66, making the entire transaction reach 28,076 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,050. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s CFO sold 2,129 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 53,225. This particular insider is now the holder of 434,976 in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.57) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.43 while generating a return on equity of 1,011.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.72, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.56.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

[The Western Union Company, WU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of The Western Union Company (WU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.28% that was higher than 27.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.