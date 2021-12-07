Cano Health Inc. (CANO) latest performance of 5.68% is not what was on cards

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) open the trading on December 06, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.68% to $8.93. During the day, the stock rose to $8.93 and sunk to $7.87 before settling in for the price of $8.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CANO posted a 52-week range of $8.38-$17.43.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $167.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.49.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 03, this organization’s CEO and President bought 12,500 shares at the rate of 8.75, making the entire transaction reach 109,375 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,876,962. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s CEO and President bought 8,000 for 9.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 77,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,864,462 in total.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cano Health Inc. (CANO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.36.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

[Cano Health Inc., CANO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.63% that was lower than 68.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.