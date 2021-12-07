Livent Corporation (LTHM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $21.75: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 06, 2021, Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.33% to $27.20. During the day, the stock rose to $27.6925 and sunk to $26.19 before settling in for the price of $27.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LTHM posted a 52-week range of $14.63-$33.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -137.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.75.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 906 employees. It has generated 318,102 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,861. The stock had 2.73 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.40, operating margin was +2.98 and Pretax Margin of -8.81.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Livent Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 11, this organization’s Vice President and CFO sold 4,300 shares at the rate of 23.32, making the entire transaction reach 100,276 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,386. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s President and CEO sold 3,715 for 20.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 76,492. This particular insider is now the holder of 225,407 in total.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -137.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Livent Corporation (LTHM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.00.

In the same vein, LTHM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Livent Corporation, LTHM]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.27 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.22% While, its Average True Range was 2.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Livent Corporation (LTHM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.07% that was lower than 56.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.