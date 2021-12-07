NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is -25.02% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) established initial surge of 9.62% at $1.14, as the Stock market unbolted on December 06, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.19 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $1.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAOV posted a 52-week range of $0.68-$4.19.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 33.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5036, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4190.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11 workers. It has generated 51,917 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -360,417. The stock had 5.59 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.35, operating margin was -757.46 and Pretax Margin of -691.97.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the NanoVibronix Inc. industry. NanoVibronix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.15%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -694.22 while generating a return on equity of -231.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.50%.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 34.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.90.

In the same vein, NAOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52.

Technical Analysis of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NanoVibronix Inc., NAOV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.25 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.1053.

Raw Stochastic average of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.26% that was lower than 115.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.