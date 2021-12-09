A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with TSR Inc. (TSRI) as it 5-day change was 0.69%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2021, TSR Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) set off with pace as it heaved 6.50% to $8.68. During the day, the stock rose to $8.77 and sunk to $7.933 before settling in for the price of $8.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSRI posted a 52-week range of $6.20-$18.73.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.35.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 229 employees. It has generated 113,566 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -992. The stock had 8.21 Receivables turnover and 3.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.45, operating margin was +0.21 and Pretax Margin of -1.00.

TSR Inc. (TSRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. TSR Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 11.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 28, this organization’s Director bought 3,496 shares at the rate of 8.93, making the entire transaction reach 31,234 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,815. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 27, Company’s Director bought 16 for 9.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 144. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,319 in total.

TSR Inc. (TSRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.87 while generating a return on equity of -10.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

TSR Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.60%.

TSR Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TSR Inc. (TSRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.02, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, TSRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.87.

Technical Analysis of TSR Inc. (TSRI)

Going through the that latest performance of [TSR Inc., TSRI]. Its last 5-days volume of 11160.0 was inferior to the volume of 56544.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of TSR Inc. (TSRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.23% that was lower than 85.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.