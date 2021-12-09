Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) recent quarterly performance of -14.43% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 08, 2021, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) set off with pace as it heaved 3.23% to $4.15. During the day, the stock rose to $4.205 and sunk to $3.99 before settling in for the price of $4.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RMO posted a 52-week range of $3.29-$38.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -234.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $594.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.16.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 164 employees. It has generated 54,388 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -46,164. The stock had 2.62 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -100.19, operating margin was -382.48 and Pretax Margin of -57.22.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Romeo Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.80%, in contrast to 31.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 29, this organization’s Former 10% Owner/ Exec.Officer sold 750,000 shares at the rate of 8.22, making the entire transaction reach 6,167,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,628,823. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 28, Company’s Former 10% Owner/ Exec.Officer sold 1,862,399 for 8.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,846,002. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,378,823 in total.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -84.88 while generating a return on equity of -3.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Romeo Power Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -234.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in the upcoming year.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Romeo Power Inc. (RMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 77.16.

In the same vein, RMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Romeo Power Inc., RMO]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.11 million was inferior to the volume of 6.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.41% that was higher than 89.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.