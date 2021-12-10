Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.52

As on December 09, 2021, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) started slowly as it slid -2.00% to $2.45. During the day, the stock rose to $2.49 and sunk to $2.4232 before settling in for the price of $2.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIG posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$2.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.69 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.37.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5102 employees. It has generated 4,801,604 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 545,129. The stock had 3.60 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.85, operating margin was +18.02 and Pretax Margin of +13.65.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 16.80% institutional ownership.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +11.35 while generating a return on equity of 17.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by 0.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.68, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.47.

In the same vein, CIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, CIG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.09 million was better the volume of 7.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.86% that was lower than 41.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.