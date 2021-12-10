REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) 14-day ATR is 0.31: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) flaunted slowness of -4.43% at $4.10, as the Stock market unbolted on December 09, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.4511 and sunk to $4.05 before settling in for the price of $4.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REE posted a 52-week range of $3.40-$16.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -455.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $313.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $229.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.07.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the REE Automotive Ltd. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Director bought 60,963 shares at the rate of 5.66, making the entire transaction reach 345,051 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,653,250. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Member of Sponsor bought 123,908 for 5.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 739,731. This particular insider is now the holder of 123,908 in total.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -455.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 27.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7620.44.

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [REE Automotive Ltd., REE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.