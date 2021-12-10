Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) average volume reaches $8.51M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 09, 2021, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.63% to $21.91. During the day, the stock rose to $23.48 and sunk to $21.70 before settling in for the price of $23.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOOD posted a 52-week range of $20.58-$85.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $638.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $544.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.65.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2100 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.51, operating margin was +1.44 and Pretax Margin of +1.44.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 68.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 119,044 shares at the rate of 23.86, making the entire transaction reach 2,840,818 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,012,255. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s Chief Creative Officer sold 119,041 for 23.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,840,806. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,012,254 in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.96) by -$1.1. This company achieved a net margin of +0.30 while generating a return on equity of 0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in the upcoming year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.95.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Robinhood Markets Inc., HOOD]. Its last 5-days volume of 13.85 million was inferior to the volume of 14.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.16% While, its Average True Range was 1.84.