Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $10.48: Right on the Precipice

As on December 10, 2021, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) started slowly as it slid -1.77% to $8.89. During the day, the stock rose to $9.14 and sunk to $8.81 before settling in for the price of $9.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASTR posted a 52-week range of $7.34-$22.47.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $258.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $164.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.48.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Astra Space Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 37.40% institutional ownership.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in the upcoming year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77.

In the same vein, ASTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.34, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Astra Space Inc., ASTR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.65 million was better the volume of 3.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.54% that was higher than 91.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.