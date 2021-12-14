AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.02

As on December 13, 2021, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) started slowly as it slid -1.73% to $15.34. During the day, the stock rose to $15.49 and sunk to $15.03 before settling in for the price of $15.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $15.07-$18.84.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -156.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $526.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $522.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.68.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 50 employees. It has generated 6,820,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,320,000. The stock had 0.03 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was +162.46 and Pretax Margin of -78.01.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. AGNC Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 51.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05, this organization’s Director and Executive Chair sold 4,080 shares at the rate of 16.25, making the entire transaction reach 66,312 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 867,920. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 05, Company’s Director and Executive Chair sold 6,120 for 16.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,468. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,843,880 in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -78.01 while generating a return on equity of -2.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -156.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.73, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.11.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.22 million was better the volume of 6.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.41% that was higher than 15.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.