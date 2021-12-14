Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) average volume reaches $2.49M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 13, 2021, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.49% to $10.78. During the day, the stock rose to $12.05 and sunk to $10.71 before settling in for the price of $11.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YMM posted a 52-week range of $7.95-$22.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -132.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $176.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.25.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$1.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -132.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.09.

In the same vein, YMM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., YMM]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.49 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.25% that was higher than 91.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.