New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) PE Ratio stood at $10.65: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on December 13, 2021, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) started slowly as it slid -2.11% to $12.07. During the day, the stock rose to $12.35 and sunk to $12.05 before settling in for the price of $12.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NYCB posted a 52-week range of $9.95-$14.33.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $464.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $456.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.27.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2948 employees. It has generated 599,918 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +33.24 and Pretax Margin of +33.24.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.96%, in contrast to 65.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 12.35, making the entire transaction reach 247,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 139,786. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 11.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 238,194. This particular insider is now the holder of 171,301 in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.3) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.57 while generating a return on equity of 7.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in the upcoming year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.65, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.35.

In the same vein, NYCB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.49 million was lower the volume of 5.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.47% that was higher than 25.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.