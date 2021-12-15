Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) 14-day ATR is 1.52: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on December 14, 2021, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) started slowly as it slid -0.85% to $39.51. During the day, the stock rose to $40.35 and sunk to $39.38 before settling in for the price of $39.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNQ posted a 52-week range of $22.40-$44.33.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 6.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.18 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.15 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 66.60% institutional ownership.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2017, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.14, and its Beta score is 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.49.

In the same vein, CNQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Canadian Natural Resources Limited, CNQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.87 million was better the volume of 3.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.63% that was higher than 35.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.