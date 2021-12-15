Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.11M

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) started the day on December 14, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.52% at $1.54. During the day, the stock rose to $1.65 and sunk to $1.53 before settling in for the price of $1.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTRM posted a 52-week range of $1.53-$19.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -106.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $149.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1666, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.5002.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. Castor Maritime Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 4.30% institutional ownership.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Castor Maritime Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -106.30%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95.

In the same vein, CTRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37.

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.58 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.1183.

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.71% that was lower than 63.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.