Coty Inc. (COTY) EPS is poised to hit 0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on December 15, 2021, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.53% to $9.97. During the day, the stock rose to $9.98 and sunk to $9.58 before settling in for the price of $9.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COTY posted a 52-week range of $6.20-$11.12.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $777.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $337.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.91.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Coty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 33.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 10.00, making the entire transaction reach 250,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 214,982. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 10.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,844. This particular insider is now the holder of 401,482 in total.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coty Inc. (COTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.75.

In the same vein, COTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coty Inc. (COTY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Coty Inc., COTY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.11 million was lower the volume of 9.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Coty Inc. (COTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.98% that was lower than 54.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.