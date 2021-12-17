Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.88M

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) started the day on December 16, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.60% at $18.30. During the day, the stock rose to $19.24 and sunk to $18.20 before settling in for the price of $18.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRC posted a 52-week range of $6.19-$26.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $243.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $235.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.09.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 533 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 3,341,437 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,335,417. The stock had 6.78 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -3.31, operating margin was -13.36 and Pretax Margin of -41.40.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Range Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 91.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 08, this organization’s SVP & General Counsel sold 12,453 shares at the rate of 24.50, making the entire transaction reach 305,098 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,874. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s SVP, Principal Accting Officer sold 20,000 for 19.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 389,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,724 in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -39.97 while generating a return on equity of -35.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Range Resources Corporation (RRC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.30.

In the same vein, RRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.10, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.36% that was lower than 57.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.