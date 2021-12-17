Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is predicted to post EPS of 0.48 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) started the day on December 16, 2021, with a price increase of 0.41% at $21.96. During the day, the stock rose to $22.52 and sunk to $21.84 before settling in for the price of $21.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RF posted a 52-week range of $15.10-$24.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $955.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $948.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.41.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 18963 employees. It has generated 327,064 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +21.92 and Pretax Margin of +20.70.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Regions Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.47%, in contrast to 76.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s SEVP sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 24.50, making the entire transaction reach 612,505 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,327. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s SEVP & CRO sold 45,000 for 22.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,014,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 149,226 in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.52) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +17.24 while generating a return on equity of 6.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corporation (RF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.23, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.28.

In the same vein, RF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.3 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.77% that was higher than 28.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.