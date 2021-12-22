Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $8.43M

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) started the day on December 21, 2021, with a price increase of 2.49% at $3.29. During the day, the stock rose to $3.325 and sunk to $3.215 before settling in for the price of $3.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNGO posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$15.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $280.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $920.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.94.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 147 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 57,843 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -279,635. The stock had 1.87 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.67, operating margin was -435.74 and Pretax Margin of -483.09.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 25.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 29, this organization’s President and CEO bought 5,025 shares at the rate of 3.99, making the entire transaction reach 20,037 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,025.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -483.43 while generating a return on equity of -212.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 58.64.

In the same vein, BNGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 27.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.39% that was higher than 57.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.