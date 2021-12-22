No matter how cynical the overall market is Asana Inc. (ASAN) performance over the last week is recorded 23.14%

As on December 21, 2021, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.54% to $79.94. During the day, the stock rose to $80.89 and sunk to $72.60 before settling in for the price of $76.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASAN posted a 52-week range of $25.41-$145.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $185.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $110.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.35.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1080 employees. It has generated 210,189 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -196,028. The stock had 10.12 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +87.34, operating margin was -77.34 and Pretax Margin of -92.59.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Asana Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.10%, in contrast to 74.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s President, CEO, & Chair bought 250,000 shares at the rate of 65.83, making the entire transaction reach 16,457,196 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,339,676. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s President, CEO, & Chair bought 500,000 for 64.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,122,976. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,089,676 in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2021, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -93.26 while generating a return on equity of -457.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Asana Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in the upcoming year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Asana Inc. (ASAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 39.49.

In the same vein, ASAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Asana Inc., ASAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.13 million was better the volume of 2.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.54% While, its Average True Range was 9.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 164.22% that was higher than 101.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.