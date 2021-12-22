QuantumScape Corporation (QS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $29.73: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2021, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) set off with pace as it heaved 4.42% to $23.65. During the day, the stock rose to $23.80 and sunk to $22.74 before settling in for the price of $22.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $19.12-$132.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $417.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $243.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.73.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 31.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 158,857 shares at the rate of 24.01, making the entire transaction reach 3,813,728 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 100,000 for 24.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,408,370. This particular insider is now the holder of 422,045 in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -672.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 42.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.43.

In the same vein, QS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Going through the that latest performance of [QuantumScape Corporation, QS]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.59 million was inferior to the volume of 13.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.63% While, its Average True Range was 2.12.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.38% that was lower than 84.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.