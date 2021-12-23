BlackBerry Limited (BB) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.28

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) open the trading on December 22, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.73% to $9.41. During the day, the stock rose to $9.485 and sunk to $8.61 before settling in for the price of $9.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $6.51-$28.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -616.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $568.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $560.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3497 employees. It has generated 340,704 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -421,206. The stock had 4.04 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.62, operating margin was -16.69 and Pretax Margin of -124.64.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. BlackBerry Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s EVP, Ent. Products & VAS sold 4,499 shares at the rate of 8.78, making the entire transaction reach 39,501 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 252,046. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,625 for 8.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,770. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,251 in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 5/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -123.63 while generating a return on equity of -55.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -616.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 92.35.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

[BlackBerry Limited, BB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Limited (BB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.15% that was lower than 55.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.