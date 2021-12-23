No matter how cynical the overall market is Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) performance over the last week is recorded 6.40%

As on December 22, 2021, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) started slowly as it slid -0.07% to $14.79. During the day, the stock rose to $14.99 and sunk to $14.50 before settling in for the price of $14.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $12.65-$39.24.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 117.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $603.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $513.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.49.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1048 employees. It has generated 2,464,810 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -273,626. The stock had 3,457.99 Receivables turnover and 2.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.51, operating margin was -7.20 and Pretax Margin of -11.10.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.30%, in contrast to 63.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Director bought 137,533 shares at the rate of 14.51, making the entire transaction reach 1,995,343 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 400,749. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s CEO sold 443,182 for 20.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,158,090. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,876,752 in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.34) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -11.10 while generating a return on equity of -35.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in the upcoming year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.89.

In the same vein, OPEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.83 million was lower the volume of 11.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.97% that was lower than 73.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.