C3.ai Inc. (AI) latest performance of 2.42% is not what was on cards

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) open the trading on December 23, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.42% to $34.25. During the day, the stock rose to $34.55 and sunk to $33.06 before settling in for the price of $33.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $27.52-$183.90.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.12.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. C3.ai Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.20%, in contrast to 51.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 23,138 shares at the rate of 43.44, making the entire transaction reach 1,005,070 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,415. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 245,963 for 47.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,691,195. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,496,824 in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 10/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.28) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.56.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

[C3.ai Inc., AI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.89% While, its Average True Range was 2.57.

Raw Stochastic average of C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.89% that was higher than 65.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.