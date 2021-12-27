Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Coupang Inc. (CPNG) last week performance was 12.09%

As on December 23, 2021, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.51% to $30.23. During the day, the stock rose to $30.51 and sunk to $29.455 before settling in for the price of $29.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPNG posted a 52-week range of $25.06-$69.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.75 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.36 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.27.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 50000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.60, operating margin was -4.41 and Pretax Margin of -3.97.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Coupang Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 84.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 350,000 shares at the rate of 27.36, making the entire transaction reach 9,576,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,287,500. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 12,000 for 26.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 317,640. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupang Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in the upcoming year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc. (CPNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.01.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Coupang Inc., CPNG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.78 million was better the volume of 7.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.93% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.38% that was higher than 47.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.