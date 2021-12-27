Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) EPS is poised to hit 0.00 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) flaunted slowness of -0.58% at $3.42, as the Stock market unbolted on December 23, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.50 and sunk to $3.30 before settling in for the price of $3.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UEC posted a 52-week range of $1.51-$5.79.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $246.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $227.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $919.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.09.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Uranium Energy Corp. industry. Uranium Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 33.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 24, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.92, making the entire transaction reach 29,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,394. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28, Company’s President and CEO sold 109,220 for 2.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 248,563. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,049,902 in total.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -13.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33.

In the same vein, UEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Uranium Energy Corp., UEC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.68 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.88% that was lower than 86.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.