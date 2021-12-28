Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) 14-day ATR is 0.02: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on December 27, 2021, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) started slowly as it slid -2.26% to $0.23. During the day, the stock rose to $0.23 and sunk to $0.2233 before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FAMI posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$2.47.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 21.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 292.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2880, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4863.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Farmmi Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.86%, in contrast to 6.50% institutional ownership.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Farmmi Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 292.60%.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Farmmi Inc. (FAMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.88, and its Beta score is -0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.61.

In the same vein, FAMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12.

Technical Analysis of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Farmmi Inc., FAMI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 23.84 million was lower the volume of 50.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.0157.

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.97% that was lower than 175.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.