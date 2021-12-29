Gerdau S.A. (GGB) PE Ratio stood at $3.57: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on December 28, 2021, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) started slowly as it slid -0.21% to $4.81. During the day, the stock rose to $4.83 and sunk to $4.74 before settling in for the price of $4.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GGB posted a 52-week range of $4.05-$7.10.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.71 billion, simultaneously with a float of $622.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.46.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 40061 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.54, operating margin was +8.96 and Pretax Margin of +7.63.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Steel industry. Gerdau S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.70%, in contrast to 22.90% institutional ownership.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +5.40 while generating a return on equity of 8.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gerdau S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gerdau S.A. (GGB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.57, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.55.

In the same vein, GGB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.35, a figure that is expected to reach 1.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gerdau S.A., GGB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.85 million was lower the volume of 11.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Gerdau S.A. (GGB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.72% that was lower than 43.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.