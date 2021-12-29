SOS Limited (SOS) is -43.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) flaunted slowness of -6.05% at $0.89, as the Stock market unbolted on December 28, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $0.939 and sunk to $0.8833 before settling in for the price of $0.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOS posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$15.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -3.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 106.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $213.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5677, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.9837.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 125 workers. It has generated 402,312 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 39,088. The stock had 1.44 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.84, operating margin was +20.06 and Pretax Margin of +10.01.

SOS Limited (SOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the SOS Limited industry. SOS Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 89.36%, in contrast to 5.50% institutional ownership.

SOS Limited (SOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2018, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$1.55. This company achieved a net margin of +9.72 while generating a return on equity of 14.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SOS Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 106.80%.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SOS Limited (SOS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.99, and its Beta score is 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95.

In the same vein, SOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.90.

Technical Analysis of SOS Limited (SOS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [SOS Limited, SOS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 29.95 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.0876.

Raw Stochastic average of SOS Limited (SOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.01% that was lower than 91.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.