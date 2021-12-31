ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) volume hits 29.32 million: A New Opening for Investors

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) started the day on December 30, 2021, with a price increase of 6.98% at $3.22. During the day, the stock rose to $3.37 and sunk to $2.9916 before settling in for the price of $3.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WISH posted a 52-week range of $2.94-$32.85.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 77.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -447.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $628.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $481.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.60.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 875 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.73, operating margin was -24.83 and Pretax Margin of -29.24.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. ContextLogic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 51.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s Founder and CEO sold 77,886 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 233,611 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 11,002 for 3.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,005. This particular insider is now the holder of 193,598 in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -29.32 while generating a return on equity of -132.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -447.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 56.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78.

In the same vein, WISH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), its last 5-days Average volume was 20.6 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 32.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.73% that was higher than 77.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.