Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) 14-day ATR is 0.71: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on December 30, 2021, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.98% to $7.62. During the day, the stock rose to $7.84 and sunk to $7.10 before settling in for the price of $7.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKLZ posted a 52-week range of $7.14-$46.30.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -474.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $395.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $285.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.87.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Skillz Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 50.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Director sold 250,000 shares at the rate of 8.57, making the entire transaction reach 2,141,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,118,562. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 54 for 8.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 450. This particular insider is now the holder of 432,159 in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Skillz Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -474.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.05.

In the same vein, SKLZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Skillz Inc., SKLZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.69 million was lower the volume of 15.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.67% that was lower than 77.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.