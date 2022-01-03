A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Data Storage Corporation (DTST) as it 5-day change was -6.71%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 31, 2022, Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) had a quiet start as it plunged 0.00% to $3.06. During the day, the stock rose to $3.155 and sunk to $2.98 before settling in for the price of $3.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DTST posted a 52-week range of $2.86-$38.80.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 196.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.75.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 26 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.80, operating margin was -0.01 and Pretax Margin of +1.86.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Data Storage Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.36%, in contrast to 8.00% institutional ownership.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.15 while generating a return on equity of 10.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Data Storage Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 196.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Data Storage Corporation (DTST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $127.50, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 101.74.

In the same vein, DTST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Data Storage Corporation (DTST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Data Storage Corporation, DTST]. Its last 5-days volume of 93300.0 was inferior to the volume of 0.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Data Storage Corporation (DTST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.54% that was lower than 89.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.