Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) EPS is poised to hit -0.99 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on December 31, 2022, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) started slowly as it slid -2.00% to $20.12. During the day, the stock rose to $20.773 and sunk to $20.02 before settling in for the price of $20.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCL posted a 52-week range of $16.32-$31.52.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -18.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -51.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -405.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.13 billion, simultaneously with a float of $888.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.30.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 69000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -261.01, operating margin was -359.80 and Pretax Margin of -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 53.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 14, this organization’s CFO & CAO sold 11,662 shares at the rate of 23.03, making the entire transaction reach 268,633 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 128,272. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 16, Company’s Director sold 100,000 for 27.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,750,030. This particular insider is now the holder of 754,605 in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2021, the company posted -$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.27) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -497.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -405.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in the upcoming year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.77.

In the same vein, CCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Carnival Corporation & plc, CCL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 37.17 million was better the volume of 35.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.32% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.08% that was higher than 50.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.