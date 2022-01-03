Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) average volume reaches $1.50M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 31, 2022, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.36% to $2.90. During the day, the stock rose to $3.04 and sunk to $2.88 before settling in for the price of $2.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAAS posted a 52-week range of $2.68-$59.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $450.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.66.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1194 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 93,152 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -59,722. The stock had 2.60 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.08, operating margin was -36.90 and Pretax Margin of -64.58.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -64.11 while generating a return on equity of -241.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.83.

In the same vein, RAAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.32, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cloopen Group Holding Limited, RAAS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.0 million was inferior to the volume of 1.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.03% that was lower than 113.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.