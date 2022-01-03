Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) 14-day ATR is 1.16: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) flaunted slowness of -5.54% at $8.86, as the Stock market unbolted on December 31, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $9.54 and sunk to $8.86 before settling in for the price of $9.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FCUV posted a 52-week range of $3.56-$25.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 148.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $385.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.04.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 21 employees. It has generated 76,317 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -115,323. The stock had 10.24 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.24, operating margin was -161.05 and Pretax Margin of -151.11.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Focus Universal Inc. industry. Focus Universal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.41%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -151.11 while generating a return on equity of -44.15.

Focus Universal Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.10%.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 241.21.

In the same vein, FCUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07.

Technical Analysis of Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Focus Universal Inc., FCUV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.98% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.88% that was lower than 259.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.