Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is predicted to post EPS of -0.35 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) started the day on December 31, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.81% at $38.05. During the day, the stock rose to $39.80 and sunk to $37.85 before settling in for the price of $38.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LCID posted a 52-week range of $10.00-$64.86.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.22 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.46.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Lucid Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 69.00% institutional ownership.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lucid Group Inc. (LCID). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 92011.96.

In the same vein, LCID’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), its last 5-days Average volume was 31.64 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 40.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.73% While, its Average True Range was 3.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.68% that was lower than 102.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.