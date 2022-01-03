Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $9.21: Right on the Precipice

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) flaunted slowness of -6.62% at $5.36, as the Stock market unbolted on December 31, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $5.72 and sunk to $5.31 before settling in for the price of $5.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAKD posted a 52-week range of $2.86-$51.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 63.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $781.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $424.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.21.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 260 employees. It has generated 103,300 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -88,209. The stock had 19.95 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.47, operating margin was -3.59 and Pretax Margin of -85.22.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Naked Brand Group Limited industry. Naked Brand Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.91%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -85.39 while generating a return on equity of -148.25.

Naked Brand Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.20%.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 76.88.

In the same vein, NAKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.24.

Technical Analysis of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Naked Brand Group Limited, NAKD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 7.06 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.80% that was higher than 89.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.