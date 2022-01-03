Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.46

As on December 31, 2022, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) started slowly as it slid -6.84% to $0.31. During the day, the stock rose to $0.33 and sunk to $0.31 before settling in for the price of $0.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZOM posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$2.91.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $978.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $954.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $303.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4321, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7055.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Zomedica Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 14.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director bought 250,000 shares at the rate of 0.45, making the entire transaction reach 112,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,500,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 30, Company’s CEO sold 543,750 for 0.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 447,343. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -51.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zomedica Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.10%.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 56.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5801.72.

In the same vein, ZOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zomedica Corp., ZOM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 16.37 million was lower the volume of 66.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.0248.

Raw Stochastic average of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.74% that was lower than 78.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.