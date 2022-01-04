A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) as it 5-day change was 42.75%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 03, 2022, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) set off with pace as it heaved 17.70% to $7.58. During the day, the stock rose to $9.55 and sunk to $6.30 before settling in for the price of $6.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RELI posted a 52-week range of $1.83-$42.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $93.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.23.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 43 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.22, operating margin was -49.61 and Pretax Margin of -50.81.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry. Reliance Global Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 87.90%, in contrast to 4.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 05, this organization’s CEO bought 1,273 shares at the rate of 2.74, making the entire transaction reach 3,488 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,815,768. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 04, Company’s CEO bought 3,101 for 2.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,001. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,104,713 in total.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -50.81 while generating a return on equity of -977.65.

Reliance Global Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.20%.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.33.

In the same vein, RELI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31.

Technical Analysis of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.62% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 261.55% that was higher than 135.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.