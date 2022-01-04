Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.1100: Right on the Precipice

As on January 03, 2022, Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE: AFI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 39.90% to $2.77. During the day, the stock rose to $2.82 and sunk to $2.32 before settling in for the price of $1.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFI posted a 52-week range of $1.68-$6.96.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -13.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -50.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2100, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.1100.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1552 employees. It has generated 376,869 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -40,979. The stock had 14.66 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.28, operating margin was -6.43 and Pretax Margin of -11.01.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 68.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 27, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 13,695 shares at the rate of 4.00, making the entire transaction reach 54,758 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,196,336. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 26, Company’s 10% Owner bought 104,370 for 4.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 418,058. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,182,641 in total.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2020, the company posted -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.82) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -10.87 while generating a return on equity of -25.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -50.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE: AFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09.

In the same vein, AFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.47.

Technical Analysis of Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.2100.

Raw Stochastic average of Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 151.84% that was higher than 85.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.