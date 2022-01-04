Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY) return on Assets touches -54.89: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on January 03, 2022, Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) started slowly as it slid -10.19% to $9.70. During the day, the stock rose to $11.32 and sunk to $9.40 before settling in for the price of $10.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNAY posted a 52-week range of $6.16-$25.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -116.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $332.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.02.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 125 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -161.16, operating margin was -248.80 and Pretax Margin of -273.80.

Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Codex DNA Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.68%, in contrast to 57.40% institutional ownership.

Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by -$0.71. This company achieved a net margin of -273.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Codex DNA Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -116.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in the upcoming year.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 37.94.

Technical Analysis of Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.45% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 179.33% that was higher than 104.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.