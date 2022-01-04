Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (CELZ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $12.56: Right on the Precipice

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: CELZ) established initial surge of 44.80% at $3.20, as the Stock market unbolted on January 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $3.88 and sunk to $2.96 before settling in for the price of $2.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CELZ posted a 52-week range of $1.58-$65.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.56.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.64, operating margin was -677.71 and Pretax Margin of -22082.21.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (CELZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22082.21.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.70%.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: CELZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (CELZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 526.51.

In the same vein, CELZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -22.75.

Technical Analysis of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (CELZ)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (CELZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 194.23% that was lower than 225.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.